Sanitation truck damages two house, hits Clinton and Lord streets bridge

Clinton Street is closed in both directions between Emslie and Smith streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clinton Street is closed in both directions after a private sanitation truck hit the bridge at Clinton and Lord streets. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Authorities say the sanitation truck hit the bridge around 6:30 Wednesday morning. At least one passenger was checked out at the scene by emergency personnel.

Modern Disposal Vice President Julie Berrigan released a statement around 9 a.m. stating that on one was hurt in the incident:

"We are very grateful that neither our personnel nor anyone from the public was hurt. The incident is under investigation and once that is complete, we will provide further comments. We appreciate the swift response and support from all first responders."

Buffalo authorities are saying that it appears two houses suffered damage in connection to the accident.