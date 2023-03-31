Troopers: Springville man involved in crash impaired by drugs

State Police say Angelo J. Paul, 24, was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

ASHFORD, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested a man they say was driving under the influence of drugs when he was involved in a crash.

Angelo J. Paul, 24, of Springville, was arrested on Saturday, March 25 after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident on State Route 240 in the Town of Ashford.

Troopers say Paul showed signs of impairment, and they determined he had been driving in such condition. They say he failed standard field sobriety tests at the scene of the crash. His chemical breath test showed a 0.04% blood alcohol content.

State Police say a trained drug recognition expert performed an evaluation which confirmed Paul was also impaired by drugs, though they didn't specify which type.