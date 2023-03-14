Niagara Falls city plow driver arrested after a crash, accused of DWI

The City of Niagara Falls Police Department said a city employee is in jail after a crash involving a plow Tuesday afternoon.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls Police Department said a city employee is in jail after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the news release from the city, just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to 2005 Hyde Park Blvd for an accident involving a City of Niagara Falls plow truck. When police arrived at the scene they saw the plow truck on its side in the roadway. The truck’s cargo of salt spilled out and the truck was leaking diesel fuel.

Officers at the scene said the driver Robert McClain, 53, showed signs of intoxication.

During the investigation, police learned that the truck was traveling west on Porter Road approaching Hyde Park Blvd and tried to turn north onto Hyde Park Blvd and tipped over.

Police said evidence on the scene showed that the truck was traveling at an excessive speed and made an improper turn.

Police said McClain failed the field sobriety tests and was arrested. He was then taken to Memorial Medical Center and then to the city jail for processing.