Troopers arrest man who was impaired by drugs at court appearance

State Police say they observed William C. Giambelluca drive to court, and he appeared to be impaired by drugs.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who was set to answer to a charge of criminally negligent homicide in court was arrested by troopers for driving under the influence of drugs as he arrived.

William C. Giambelluca II, 42, had a court appearance at the Town of Lockport Court on March 16.

State Police say troopers observed him drive to court, and he appeared to be impaired. A drug recognition expert did an evaluation and deemed Giambelluca to be impaired by drugs. He was arrested for DWI-drugs and is being held at the Niagara County Jail until his next court date later this month.

Giambelluca's Thursday court appearance was in connection with a case from December 2022.

Troopers say he was involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash on December 5.

State Police say their investigation revealed Giambelluca was driving north on South Transit Road when he exited the driving lane and hit a vehicle that was waiting to turn onto Bartz Road. That car was then pushed into a third vehicle that was also in the median.

Judith K. Schulz, 72, of Barker, was taken to Erie County Medical Center and died the day after the crash. The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation said evidence in the case led them to pursue a charge of criminally negligent homicide, a felony.