Transit Drive-In teases a potential Harry Potter lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harry Potter fans in Western New York might be in for a special treat in the coming weeks.
On Monday night the Transit Drive-In appeared to tease the next series of movies it will be showing on its big screens very soon.
The Drive-in posted this on Facebook, hinting that they might be showing the Harry Potter movie series over the next several weeks. The quote in the post, attributed to A.D., was said by Dumbledore in the sixth book in the series.
There's been no confirmation if the series will definitely play at the Transit Drive-In yet. When the theater releases any additional information, we'll update this story.