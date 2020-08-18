Transit Drive-In teases a potential Harry Potter lineup

The Transit Drive-In posted a picture of an iconic Harry Potter character on its Facebook Page.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Harry Potter fans in Western New York might be in for a special treat in the coming weeks.

On Monday night the Transit Drive-In appeared to tease the next series of movies it will be showing on its big screens very soon.

The Drive-in posted this on Facebook, hinting that they might be showing the Harry Potter movie series over the next several weeks. The quote in the post, attributed to A.D., was said by Dumbledore in the sixth book in the series.