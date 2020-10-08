Transit Drive-In: Customer ordered to leave after not wearing mask, shoving employee

An incident happened Saturday night where a person attempted to use the indoor bathroom without a mask and ultimately shoved a 17-year-old employee.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York State has one rule that is now very well known and enforceable in every business: everyone must wear masks.

But according to the Transit Drive-In, an incident happened Saturday night where an individual attempted to use an indoor facility without a mask, and ended up arguing with their social distancing monitors, entering the wrong bathroom and shoving a 17-year-old worker.

In reality, the individual did have a mask, in their truck, which the Drive-In says was parked only 164 feet away from the facility. They ultimately told the person to leave, without a refund.

Here's how it went down, according to the Drive-In:

"After arguing with two monitors at the entrance to the restroom area, the unmasked person proceeds to barge into the building when the staff member opens the door to let other masked guests out. The unmasked person was in such a hurry to get inside, that they attempted to enter the women's restroom room instead of the men's restroom.

"After being asked again to go back outside, the unmasked person then attempts to shove his way past our 17 year old worker, who is just trying to do their job, which is to protect other guests and uphold our rules.After finally leaving the restroom area, the person then went back to their vehicle and retrieved an actual face mask, before going back to the snack bar to order food, with his face mask on this time.

"By then, management had been alerted to the incident in the restroom area, and after conferring with witnesses, the person was ordered by management to leave the property without a refund.The saddest part of this incident is that the person actually had a face mask back in their red pickup truck, parked in row 5 of screen 1 in front of the restrooms, and they were merely 164 feet away from their vehicle at the time of the incident. We measured it."