Metallica concert to be screened at the Transit Drive-In

Calling all Metallica fans!

The Transit Drive-In announced Monday morning that the rock group will be performing a drive-in concert on Saturday, August 29.

Similarly to the recent drive-in concerts held by Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, this concert will be presented by Encore and filmed exclusively for a drive-in audience.

Tickets will be $115 per car load, up to 6 people, and will go on sale Friday, August 14 through Ticketmaster.

Three Days Grace will serve as the opening act for Metallica. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert will begin at 8:30 p.m.