The accident was reported shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-90 East, just beyond exit 53, which is the I-190 interchange. The right lane of I-90 eastbound at the exit is currently closed.

At this point, there's no word on if anybody was injured or how the crash happened.