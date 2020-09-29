Police: Man tells Troopers he was having a diabetic emergency, later arrested for DWI

He later admitted to authorities that he was not experiencing a diabetic episode and later admitted drinking alcohol.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Clarence man was arrested Monday night for driving while intoxicated after New York State Troopers pulled him over for traffic violations.

State Police say Timothy Kelly, 61, of Williamsville was pulled over for a traffic violation when he told authorities he was a diabetic and was having an emergency.

Police say while interviewing Kelly they noticed an order of an alcoholic beverage was present. He later admitted to authorities that he was not experiencing a diabetic episode and later admitted drinking alcohol.

Kelly was placed under arrest after failing multiple field sobriety tests. He was then transported to Millard Filmore Suburban Hospital after consenting to a blood draw due to being diabetic