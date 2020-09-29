Construction on Transit Road to begin Tuesday evening

The Department of Transportation announced road work in Amherst that will cause lane closures on Transit Road starting after 6 p.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that road work will close lanes on some portions of Transit Road in Amherst every evening this week.

The Department of Transportation said that drivers should anticipate the left and middle lanes of southbound Transit Road to be closed starting after 6 p.m. between Wehrle Drive and Freeman Road.

The construction will begin Tuesday and is expected to impact travel each night starting at around 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: Rescheduled manhole cover replacement starts tonight through Friday night Southbound on Transit Road with the left & center lanes CLOSED from Wehrle Drive to Freeman Road from 6pm till 6am each night - expect severe delays. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/PQMCCtQr2v — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) September 29, 2020