Construction on Transit Road to begin Tuesday evening

AMHERST, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation has announced that road work will close lanes on some portions of Transit Road in Amherst every evening this week.
The Department of Transportation said that drivers should anticipate the left and middle lanes of southbound Transit Road to be closed starting after 6 p.m. between Wehrle Drive and Freeman Road.
The construction will begin Tuesday and is expected to impact travel each night starting at around 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.
The Department reminds travelers to allow for additional travel time. They also remind people that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and to care.