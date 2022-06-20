Town-wide fire training held in Amherst

All fire companies in the town were at the training facility out on Dodge Road so they can get familiar with each other and work together better if there was a big fire that needs several companies to help battle.

"In the event of a large fire, you're going to be working with a lot of people you might not be familiar with. You're going to be working with officers you may not be familiar with. So what we would like you to get to know the people you're going to be working with the idea that you might be hearing a different voice or seeing a different face when you're at the fire," Lt. David Morales, with the Getzville Fire Department said.