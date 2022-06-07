x
Crime

Fire at CompassCare in Amherst being investigated as arson

CompassCare says police and firefighters responded to the building early Tuesday morning.
Credit: CompassCare

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating a fire early Tuesday at CompassCare on 1230 Eggert Road as arson.

CompassCare, a pro-life medical office, said in a release that its building was "firebombed." Windows at the building has been broken and a fire occurred inside. Graffiti reading "Jane Was Here" was also left on the building according to CompassCare.

Multiple fire departments including Eggertsville Hose Co. responded to the fire along with the Amherst Police Department and an Erie County Sheriff's deputy. 

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Amherst Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 716-689-1322.

