Town of Tonawanda looking to add 3 roundabouts

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is looking to add three roundabouts in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Thursday night leaders hosted a public meeting to get more feedback on the proposed idea. The town plans to add roundabouts on Parker Boulevard between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive. The project has been in the works for several years and there are still mixed feelings about it.

"There's some misconception out there that roundabouts are unsafe but they actually proven to be safer. There have been more than 5,000 of these built around the United States alone in the last 30 year so there's a lot of research to support the safety and reduction in accidents," said James Hartz, director of community development for the Office of Planning & Development in the Town of Tonawanda.

"If it makes it easier for walking I'll be all for it," said Connor Lomonaco from the Town of Tonawanda. "I don't think there's an abundance of traffic, but if it makes things move quicker, why not."