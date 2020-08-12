Chautauqua County roundabout project complete

The $3.7 million project creates a new two-lane roundabout, designed to accommodate large trucks, at the intersection of US Rt. 20 and NY Rt. 60.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Drivers traveling through Chautauqua County will now find a major intersection in the north end of the county a little safer.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced the roundabout work in the Town of Pomfret and the Village of Fredonia is now complete.

The $3.7 million project creates a new two-lane roundabout, designed to accommodate large trucks, at the intersection of US Rt. 20 (East Main St.) and NY Rt. 60 (Bennett Road). In addition, raised medians were built at three approaches, including the east and west approaches on US Route 20, and the north approach on State Route 60.

“From the beginning, this project had a goal of enhancing the safety, capacity and mobility of the intersection of East Main Street and Bennett Road for the thousands of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use it every day,” said NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

“Transportation projects are often transformative for communities and the end result of this project is the transformation of a busy intersection into a modern, more efficient crossing which will have long-term benefits for the entire community," said Dominguez.

The DOT says the work will reduce the frequency and severity of crashes involving left turns into commercial driveways at the approaches to the intersection. It will also help maintain the flow of traffic by requiring vehicles to enter and exit the driveways using right turns only.

“With the completion of this project, important safety and efficiency upgrades should improve traffic conditions in and around that intersection", said NYS Senator George Borrello, who represents the area.