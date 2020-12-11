Town of Tonawanda delays winter parking ban until December 1

The ban was already pushed back once until November 15, but has been extended again due to a favorable weather forecast.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda residents can thank Mother Nature for being allowed to keep their vehicles parked out on the street just a little longer.

Town officials announced Thursday that due to a favorable weather forecast, winter parking rules that were set to take place on November 15, have now been pushed back until 12:01 a.m. on December 1.

The ban prohibits parking on any street in the town between 2 - 6 a.m.