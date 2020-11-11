Village of Kenmore delays winter parking ban

The winter parking ban in the Village of Kenmore is being delayed until December 1.

KENMORE, N.Y. — The Village of Kenmore announced Tuesday, that it is delaying its winter parking ban until December.

The current parking restriction runs from November 15 through March 15, prohibiting parking on village streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.; however, this year the start date is being bumped back to December 1.

Village Mayor Patrick Mang said in a press release that he hopes this delay will help village residents, especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner.

"In delaying the winter parking ban's start date to December 1, Kenmore residents will have an additional two weeks to park on the street," Mang said.