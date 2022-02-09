Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center reopens next week

It will have updated features in the gym as well as a gender--neutral bathroom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a month of renovations, a Town of Tonawanda fitness center is reopening.

The city is reopening the Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center (AFC) off Sheridan Drive and Delaware Road on Tuesday.

It will have updated features in the workout room and a gender--neutral bathroom. The gym space was made larger by demolishing the locker rooms that were attached to it.

The AFC has amenities like the eight-lane Olympic-size swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and kiddie pool.

“Life changes after Labor Day,” Town Councilman Carl Szarek said. “It’s time for families to get back into the gym and the pool. The AFC improvements are going to enhance the experience and enjoyment people have when they are working out.”

Free passes are available for a limited time at the Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks & Recreation offices and are limited to two per person.

“We encourage residents to stop by for a complimentary workout or swim,” Youth, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Mark Campanella said. “It’s a great time of year for people to begin or resume their fitness routines.”

A formal grand reopening will be held later this month.