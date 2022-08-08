Construction begins on Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project

The Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project construction began on Monday between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Drivers need to beware of construction starting in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project construction began on Monday between Englewood Avenue and Sheridan Drive. The project is projected to be finished around Oct. 14.

Restrictions will start at the intersections of Parker Boulevard at Decatur Road and Englewood Avenue before eventually affecting the intersection at Harrison Avenue as well.

From Aug. 22 to Sept. 5, the intersection at Parker Boulevard at Decatur Road will be closed. A detour for the intersection will go through Parkhurst Boulevard and Berkley Street.

Lincoln Park road will be closed to traffic while construction is underway, but the park will remain open for activities.

The Town of Tonawanda says the project will promote safety and efficiency with two lanes, two bike lanes, one-sided parking, and three mini-roundabouts. The three mini-roundabouts will be on Parker and Englewood, Parker and Decatur, and Parker and Harrison.

“The Town of Tonawanda’s Complete Streets Policy states that design of transportation facilities accommodates pedestrians, bicyclists, non-motorized forms of transportation as well as automobiles,” said Town of Tonawanda Engineer Matt Sutton in a press release. “This is an inclusive design which will increase accessibility, reduce vehicular speed, reduce conflict points, and will help to reduce our carbon footprint. Residents are all pedestrians; most are fortunate enough to have additional modes of transportation. The town has a responsibility to design its transportation network for more than just vehicles.”