Tow plows to be used in northern Erie County this winter

Tow plows are able to clear two lanes at once with a plow attached to a trailer.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Northern Erie County is getting new equipment this winter to clear lanes of snow faster.

Tow plows will be used to clear two lanes at once in northern Erie County according to an announcement from New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez on Tuesday. They will be used to clear I-290 and I-990 in Amherst and Tonawanda.

"The New York State Department of Transportation has one of the finest and best equipped snow fighting forces in the nation and we will use every tool in our arsenal to help keep motorists safe this winter," Dominguez said. "Tow plows allow us to clear two lanes at once and using them on Interstate 290 and Interstate 990 will help keep people and commerce moving on these two vitally important roads when harsh weather strikes."

Western NY motorists: Expect to see tow plows on I-290 & I-990 in northern Erie County this winter.



Tow plows clear snow from two travel lanes at once and are located in some of the snowiest areas of the state. They are deployed to other regions as needed.



Here's how they work:

Tow plows attach as a trailer to traditional plows and are hydraulically swung out to the side to clear the lane to the right of a plow.

These plows have a great range of motion and are better to control than wing plows, according to NYSDOT. Two cameras are used to reduce blind spots.

Drivers should never pass a tow plow when it is clearing the road.

In addition to the safety benefits and efficiency, these plows also have environmental benefits by clearing more lanes using fewer vehicles and the same amount of fuel used to plow one lane.