Tool Library reopening following move

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local business will be celebrating its reopening after a recent move.
The Tool Library is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony and housewarming party at their brand new location on Main Street.
The new space includes: doubling the available floor space for the organization, space for in-house workshops and meetings, a full basement for seasonal tool storage and much more.
That is happening Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. at 2626 Main Street in Buffalo.
The Tool Library moved at the end of last month from its location on 5 W. Northrup Place.
"We have come to know and love the University Heights and all the friends and neighbors we have met along the way. We’re glad that we won’t be moving far," they said in a news release when the move was announced. "Our new location at 2626 Main Street checks off every major item on our wishlist and many of the wants and dreams we’ve heard from our members over the years."
For more information: https://thetoollibrary.org/
RELATED VIDEO: