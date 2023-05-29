Tool Library moves to new Parkside neighborhood location

The membership driven organization has been lending tools for over 12 years now and it simply ran out of room for all the tools at the old location.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For those of you who have a large or small project in the future but you don't have the proper tools to get the job done, don't forget about the Tool Library. They might have just what you need.

Over the weekend, volunteers were hard at work moving over 4,500 tools from the old Tool Library location on West Northrop to its new location a mile away in the Parkside neighborhood at 2626 Main Street, right near the Amherst Metro Rail station.

Organizers said the new spot is just perfect for what they need.

"What we were looking for in a new space was visibility for the public, a dry basement, and more space to bring the community in and have meetings and plan projects, get in the community and put tools to work," Lisa Rhodes, operations manager of the Tool Library, said.

Memberships ranges from $30 to $150 a year for weekly tool rentals, and the best part, members say they finally have all the parking you need to load up your vehicle!