More details released on nearly 40-year-old cold case in Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Unsolved Chautauqua has released an enhanced drawing of the victim in a nearly 40 year-old cold case.

According to a post on their Facebook page, a forensic artist from the Netherlands shared the enhanced drawing of Ellery Jane Doe.

Ellery Jane Doe was found on Highway 17/86 in Ellery, New York in Chautauqua County on December 6, 1983. Detectives say she was shot and left in a ditch. Police still have not been able to identify her.

Officials say genetic DNA identified her origins as being from the Netherlands, West Germany and Belgium and that clothes she was wearing at the time of her death were quality European-branded clothing.

They say she had gold filings, a mole over her left eye and one on her left cheek, a skin scar behind her left ear. They believe she was a mother, and also had a tracheostomy scar. She had brown hair and brown eyes and was approximately 32-35 years-old. She was 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighed about 128 lbs. when she was found. Officials believe she may have passed through Western Canada.

Unsolved Chautauqua is asking anyone that knows anyone from the listed countries to share the photo above. You can share any tips with unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us or call (716)-753-4579 or 4578.

Here is a picture of the clothes she was last seen in.