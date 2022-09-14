Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail.

According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.

The DA's office said Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School at the time of the crime and committed it through a social media application.

Syracuse pleaded guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child on July 8, 2022. As part of the plea, he surrendered his New York State teaching licenses.