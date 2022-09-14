x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child.
Credit: alswart - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. 

According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.

The DA's office said Syracuse was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School at the time of the crime and committed it through a social media application.

Syracuse pleaded guilty to one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child on July 8, 2022. As part of the plea, he surrendered his New York State teaching licenses.

Also, a final order of protection on behalf of the victim was set in place and will remain in effect for five years.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

VP Kamala Harris in Buffalo to speak on climate solutions related to the Inflation Reduction Act

Before You Leave, Check This Out