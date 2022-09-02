Buffalo man sentenced for predatory sexual assaulting a child

28-year-old Mohamed Nasir will also be required to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing a long time behind bars after being sentenced for the predatory sexual assault of a child less than 11 years old.

28-year-old Mohamed Nasir, also known as 'Cash,' was found guilty of engaging in sexual contact with the child in December, 2020 and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

This past July it took a jury less than three hours to find him guilty following a three-day trial.