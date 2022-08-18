x
West Seneca man indicted on murder charge for deadly Edson Street stabbing

Jairus Kedzierski, 24, of West Seneca was arraigned on Thursday on one count of murder in the second degree (class "A-I" felony).
Credit: barbraford - stock.adobe.com

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca man has been indicted following a fatal stabbing on Edson Street last month.

Jairus Kedzierski, 24, of West Seneca was arraigned Thursday morning on one count of murder in the second degree (class "A-I" felony) and one count of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree, a class E felony.

Prosecutors allege Kedzierski stabbed a victim multiple times around 11:40 p.m. on July 29. Maurice Kidd, Jr., 29, was taken to ECMC in an ambulance and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A fight allegedly followed the stabbing, according to the District Attorney's Office, which added that it came after "an allegation that the defendant attempted to sexually abuse a female victim earlier that evening."

If convicted of all charges, Kedzierski faces a maximum sentence of up to 29 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, Aug. 15 for a pre-trial conference and is currently be held without bail. 

