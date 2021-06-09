Tipline: Why is the Town of Cheektowaga not using its electric cars?

In 2017 the town pursued a 'clean energy' grant to purchase a fleet of electric cars. Town employees say at least half of them have never been driven.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A viewer contacted our 2 On Your Side tip line to ask “why is the town of Cheektowaga not using its electric powered cars? 6 months parked and not in use.”

In 2017, with much fanfare, the town announced it was pursuing a $250,000 state sponsored "clean energy" grant to buy a fleet of electric cars and build charging station for them.

According to the vehicle identification numbers we found on four of the vehicles parked behind the town hall, the town acquired them in December.

But according to several town employees, the cars have not moved from that spot in six months. And while we could not get any town official to confirm that claim, there are outward signs that appear to back it up.

The tires appear to have no wear on them, the interiors are pristine with no sign of dirt on the floor mats, and there are no crumbs in the center console.

In addition, one of the vehicles still had the starting instructions attached to the keyhole while two others still had the "sold" signs sitting on the front passenger seat.

Cheektowaga used a state sponsored grant to buy a fleet of electric cars. 6 months after they got them, a viewer wants to know why half of them aren't being used.



But it turns out that's only half the story.

We found four more of the vehicles parked at the Anderson Building, a town office facility in Cheektowaga Town Park.

There, it appeared that those vehicles, judging by their exterior condition and the presence trash and other items inside the cars, are being used.

Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski did not return a phone message seeking comment.

However, Deputy Supervisor Jerry Kaminski said by phone that he would investigate why several of the cars are apparently not being used. He suggested that there was some hesitancy by certain town employees to use the new electric cars but did not know why.