Cheektowaga Police search for missing woman

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police need your help locating a woman.

Haylee Kozuch was last in contact with her family on May 5, 2021. They say it is unusual for Kozuch not to speak with her family and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Police say Kozuch, 25, has a learning disability and a diminished mental capacity.

She is described as a white female, 5'1" tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has an "X" scar on her stomach.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Cheektowaga Police at: 716-686-3501, or call 911.