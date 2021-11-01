Three people arrested for DWI after three separate crashes last weekend

The accidents happened over the weekend in the towns of Clarence, Colden and Brant.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff reports that three people were arrested and charged with DWI after three different crashes from over the weekend.

The first accident happened on January 8 on Keller Road in the town of Clarence. A 22-year-old woman from Clarence was arrested for allegedly having a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) more than twice the legal limit.

The other two accidents occurred on January 9. A 57-year-old Springville man was arrested after a single vehicle accident on State Road in the town of Colden.

The second accident occurred in Brant on Route 438. A 19-year-old Perrysburg woman was arrested after rear-ending a Seneca Nation Marshals vehicle. Deputies say the woman had a BAC of twice the legal limit.