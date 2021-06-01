Lockport man charged in November crash that killed Williamsville woman

Joshua Kalenda, 29, charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while ability impaired by a drug.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A City of Lockport man has now been arrested for an accident that killed a Williamsville woman last November.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says Joshua Kalenda, 29 has been arraigned on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by a drug and failure to keep right.

Kalenda was driving south on Campbell Boulevard on November 20 and allegedly crossed the center line colliding with a northbound car in front of the Wendleville Fire company. The driver of the other car, 43-year-old Melissa Maras of Williamsville, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.