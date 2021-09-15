The Villages of Orleans plans $1.6M expansion into assisted living

The $1.6 million project calls for building the adult home on the grounds of the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center.

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. — An Orleans County senior living campus will expand with a 53-bed adult home, including a 25-bed assisted living program.

The $1.6 million project calls for building the adult home on the grounds of the Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, an existing 120-bed residential health care facility in Albion on Route 31.

The project is funded in part through a nearly $300,000 State Department of Health grant program designed to expand the availability of assisted living beds across New York. The new building will be owned by Albion Retirement Village LLC.