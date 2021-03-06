Visitation guidelines updated for nursing homes and assisted living facilities in NYS

People living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities will now be allowed to have at least two caregivers visit with them

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities will now be allowed to have at least two caregivers visit with them regardless of a mandate or emergency order due to an emergency health crisis.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, visitors, including family, were not allowed inside nursing homes or assisted living facilities for fear of spreading the deadly virus. It was several months before residents were allowed to have family and friends visit, and there were still limitations based on infection rates in that community.

A new amendment to public health law will now allow residents to designate two "personal caregiving visitors" to visit and help with that care. A personal caregiver could be a family member, close friend, or legal guardian of the resident.

Caregivers would still be required to follow general visitation restrictions and follow all safety protocols, and facilities can still suspend their visitations for several reasons including if infection rates rise.