Bristol Home assisted living facility in Buffalo to close

The assisted living center for women will close once appropriate living arrangements are made for each and every one of the facility's 40 residents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An assisted living facility in Buffalo that was incorporated 153 years ago will soon be closing its doors for good.

Families and staff were notified earlier this week that Bristol Home, a nonprofit assisted living facility for women on Main Street, will shut down as soon as appropriate, alternative living arrangements are found for each of its 40 residents.

President Michael Helbringer says the Board of Directors made the difficult decision last week and is strictly a financial one.

Helbringer says Bristol has always served a poor community and many of the residents receive Supplemental Security Income of $42 a day, when the actual overall cost of their care is closer to $120 a day.

He said the facility has always operated at a "manageable deficit," but with costs across the board continuing to rise, that deficit is no longer sustainable.