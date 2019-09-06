BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Make Lemon Aide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy (CP) celebrated its sixth annual walk at the Buffalo Outer Harbor on Sunday.

All proceeds from the Walk/Run/Roll in Lauren's Shoes go towards bringing the Symptom Recovery Method, a successful physical therapy for CP, to Western New York.

The event was started by Lauren Walier, a young woman battling CP, when she was just 12 years old. She wanted to do something to help others like her after she learned there was no federal funding for the disorder.

The event was accessible for everyone, including individuals using wheelchairs, walkers and strollers. Participants were also given the choice to wear ankle weights that simulate the everyday challenges for someone living with CP.

