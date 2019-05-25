ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park is the halfway point to Erie, Pennsylvania for Daniel Perritano.

He and his daughter, Emma, are making the more than 100-mile journey to their final destination.

"We walk every Summer."

It started as a way for Dan and Emma to spend time together. They now use the walk to raise money for organizations that helped Emma with her Cerebral Palsy.

"We try to match it up with something that's been important to Emma," Perritano said.

"This summer, we're walking for a place called the achievement center in Erie, that's helped Emma along her journey."

It's the fourth year he's done this walk so, naturally, Perritano's well prepared. It's a good thing too since the weather doesn't always cooperate

the father-daughter duo also manages to meet some friends to help them along the way. As they hit more milestones, their story has gained attention from all over the area.

Dan says this time with his daughter is what's most important.

"At the end of the day, it's just a good experience for us together."





