The Links Golf & Tap plans December opening in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A new restaurant and indoor entertainment center is coming to downtown Niagara Falls, with an eye toward tourists in the summer and local residents in the off season.

The Links Golf and Tap will open Dec. 1 on the second floor of 360 Rainbow Blvd., the nine-story former Occidental Chemical Corp. building across from the state park. The space was previously occupied by Rock Burger.

Owner Nick LoTempio said the main draw will be a virtual golf lounge featuring three Trackman golf simulators, where players can practice their swing or get an introduction to the game.