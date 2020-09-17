Taste of East Aurora to be reimagined this year

Local officials will hold a press conference Thursday morning to give more details about what changes are going to be made to the festival.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — On Thursday the Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce will be holding a press conference to explain new details on how the town's annual food festival will be re-imagined because of COVID-19.

The festival, which typically has local food vendors lining Main Street and offering some of their favorite dishes to the public, is changing for 2020. Instead of a street festival, the organizers have turned it into a restaurant week to help support local businesses.

"Businesses are still hurting, most especially our local restaurants. Canceling our annual Taste of East Aurora was not an option we wanted to consider. So instead of throwing in the towel, we worked hard to reinvent it," said Sandy Grunzweig, Chamber Board of Directors President. "Instead of a one-day festival along Main Street, we're inviting people to come and experience our fantastic restaurants first hand for an entire week. We have more than 25 restaurants participating this year and they are ready to welcome you."