Latter-day Saints donate 14 pallets of food to Catholic Charities

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Catholic Charities food pantry in Lackawanna on Wednesday accepted a huge delivery of 14 pallets of food, donated by the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

As part of its mission to give back to others, the church is donating to 200 food pantries throughout New York State as part of its 200th anniversary.

The food will be distributed to nine locations in Erie, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

"You do not need to have to live in that particular zip code where one of our places are," Eileen Nowak of Catholic Charities of Buffalo said. "We have been designated by FeedMore of Western New York as an emergency hub area, so if someone came here and they're not in this zip code, maybe they're from 14223, we are obligated to help them out that day and maybe find them another location.

"And we will make sure they leave with food and other items, like cleaning supplies, toiletries, paper products, things of that nature as well."

Catholic Charities of Buffalo has remained open during the last six months, changing the way it serves food to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.