'Buffalonian challenge' offers the city's favorite eats all at once

The Globe Restaurant in East Aurora is offering the gargantuan challenge full of Buffalo's favorite foods.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Do you think you could eat all of Buffalo's favorite foods all at the same time?

Well, local Western New Yorkers will have that chance thanks to a new food challenge offered at The Globe Restaurant in East Aurora.

Here's what challengers will have to eat by themselves in 45 minutes or less to say they've conquered the 'Buffalonian Challenge.'

One full fish fry

10 wings

One full beef on weck

a Sahlen's hot dog

All of the sides for each dish, including fries, macaroni salad, coleslaw, carrots and celery sticks.

For those with the gastrointestinal fortitude to take down the beast of a challenge, they'll receive the meal free of charge. If you fail, the meal will cost $45.

Anybody who wants to attempt the challenge must make a reservation ahead of time by calling (716) 652-4221. The restaurant says the challenge, which starts Wednesday, September 16, will last for two or three weeks.