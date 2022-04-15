x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sweet Melody's plans move to Eastern Hills

The gelato company signed a lease for 1,100 square feet in the mall.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Sweet Melody’s is making a temporary spot at the Eastern Hills Mall permanent after Easter.

The gelato company signed a lease for 1,100 square feet in the mall, where it will move production this summer from a 5,000-square-foot building it owns at 8485 Transit Road at Millersport. The building – a restaurant with attached house – is on the market for $679,000.

The business is using just the 725-square-foot kitchen plus some storage at the site, which made the decision to sell an easy one, said owner/founder Chuck Incorvaia.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Behind the Barriers: A peek at the progress of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum