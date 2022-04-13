Off-Broadway Market adding extra day to Easter weekend

After a busy five weeks, the Eastern Hills Mall Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market is adding Thursday to Easter weekend.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — You now have an extra day to prepare for Easter at the Off-Broadway market.

The Eastern Hills Mall Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market announced on Wednesday that people still looking to pick up items ahead of the holiday will be able to shop on Thursday in addition to Friday and Saturday.

“Western New York shoppers have really come out and supported the more than 60 vendors participating in our Off-Broadway Market this year ,” . Mall General Manager Russ Fulton said. “As our way of saying thanks, and to make sure shoppers have time to get all of their Easter treats and goodies, we’ve added Thursday to our Friday and Saturday schedule this week. The Off-Broadway Market and the mall will be open all three days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We look forward to welcoming shoppers and wish all who celebrate a Blessed Easter.”

The Off-Broadway Market has been operating out of the Eastern Hills Mall for the past five-weeks and Fulton reports those weeks have been successful.

You can shop the final weekend of the market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.