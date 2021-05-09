Superhero-themed food drive at Walden Galleria helps FeedMore WNY

The first 100 people at Saturday's event received a commemorative poster. Photo opportunities with 'Buffalo's Best Batman' and other superheroes were available.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — "Buffalo's Best Batman" hosted a superhero-themed food drive Saturday at the Walden Galleria.

Attorney William Lorenz, Jr., also known as "Buffalo's Best Batman," was also celebrating his 100th charity event. This one in Cheektowaga benefitted FeedMore WNY.

"Some pantries I attended ended over an hour early due to lack of supplies," Lorenz said. "When I realized my 100th event was coming up, I felt a food drive was the most appropriate and meaningful event I could plan."

Final totals were not immediately available, but organizers estimate that 3,000 pounds of food and supplies were raised during the event.

The first 100 people at Saturday's event received a commemorative poster. Photo opportunities with Buffalo's Best Batman and other superheroes were available.

Lorenz had worked with FeedMore WNY before.

"FeedMore WNY is grateful to William Lorenz, Jr. for his continued support of our mission and the hungry community members we serve," according to Lisa Woodring, the chief development officer for FeedMore WNY.

The food drive was sponsored by Mura Law Group, PLLC.