Lancaster, Depew police holding 'Stock the Pantry' drive-thru food collection event Saturday

DEPEW, N.Y. — The Depew and Lancaster Police Departments are teaming up with two area food pantries this weekend to "Stock the Pantry" with a drive-thru food collection.
The "Stock the Pantry" event will have two drop-off sites. The first site will be at the Tri-Community Pantry located at 722 Terrace Boulevard in Depew and the second site will be at the Trinity Pantry located at 5448 Broadway in Lancaster.
The drive starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. Just pop your trunk and a volunteer will come get your donation.