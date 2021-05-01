Lancaster, Depew police holding 'Stock the Pantry' drive-thru food collection event Saturday

The Trinity Pantry in Lancaster and the Tri-Community Pantry in Depew will both be collecting food Saturday during the 'Stock the Pantry' event.

DEPEW, N.Y. — The Depew and Lancaster Police Departments are teaming up with two area food pantries this weekend to "Stock the Pantry" with a drive-thru food collection.

The "Stock the Pantry" event will have two drop-off sites. The first site will be at the Tri-Community Pantry located at 722 Terrace Boulevard in Depew and the second site will be at the Trinity Pantry located at 5448 Broadway in Lancaster.