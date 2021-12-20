SUNY appoints interim chancellor

SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley will be stepping in as interim chancellor starting January, 15, 2022.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that he will be stepping down, SUNY has named an interim chancellor.

SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley will be stepping in as interim chancellor starting January, 15, 2022. According to the SUNY Board of Trustees, Stanley is bringing nearly 45 years of campus leadership to the position.

"During my tenure at SUNY, I have had the great pleasure of collaborating with exemplary leaders at all levels throughout our system, and it is an incredible honor to continue that work with the SUNY Board of Trustees and our campus presidents," Stanley said. "I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams. During this leadership transition, their success will be my highest priority, and I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights."

Stanley has been with SUNY Oswego for 25 years. She was the 10th president of the college.

"SUNY has a long and rich history of providing students the opportunity and access to the highest quality education at our premier colleges and research institutions, and President Stanley is the right educator at the right time to lead this prestigious university system," said SUNY Board Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch.

"With President Stanley’s decades of leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and her unwavering support for students, she is well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect. On behalf of a thankful and proud Board of Trustees, we welcome Deborah as our new interim chancellor for the State University of New York and look forward to working alongside her to build on the greatness of this world-renowned institution."