SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announces resignation

Malatras had faced calls to resign over documents that revealed he mocked one of former governor Andrew Cuomo's accusers

ALBANY, N.Y. — After days of mounting calls for his resignation or removal, SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Thursday that he will step down effective January 14th.

Malatras made that announcement a letter to the SUNY board of trustees, saying that "recent events surrounding me over the last week have become a distraction."

Documents released by New York State Attorney General Letitia James as part of the investigation of former governor Andrew Cuomo showed that Malatras mocked Cuomo accuser Lindsey Boylan to colleagues, harassed her on Twitter, and suggested releasing her emails.

Malatras apologized last week, an apology that the Board of Trustees said it accepted. But the calls grew for his resignation, including from several state assembly members including Western New York representatives Monica Wallace and Karen McMahon.

It will be up to the board to appoint a new chancellor.

The SUNY Board of Trustees released the following statement following Malatras resignation:

“We want to thank Dr. Jim Malatras for his extraordinary service to the entire SUNY system. The past two years have been among the most trying in SUNY’s history—and Jim’s leadership and collaboration with our faculty and staff have allowed our institution to continue to thrive and serve our nearly 400,000 students at 64 campuses across our state safely and in person. He has been a champion for our students, for access, for equity, and for deeper public investment in this great institution. The entire board expresses our gratitude for his dedication and leadership.”