SUNY Board of Trustees stands by Chancellor amid calls for his resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. — Leaders of New York’s public college system are standing behind Chancellor James Malatras.
Malatras is facing calls to resign after the release of text messages showing he mocked one of the women who later accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Malatras issued an apology Friday, which was accepted by the State University of New York Board of Trustees.
Malatras' text messages have prompted calls for his resignation from the SUNY Student Assembly and others. The woman who was the subject of the exchange, Lindsey Boylan, tweeted late Friday that she's received no apology.