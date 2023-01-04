Local business hold 'Suits for your Service'

The owner of St. Brian Clothiers wanted to do this free event around Easter time to show appreciation for those who risk their lives for others.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — St. Brian Clothiers is saying 'thank you' to Buffalo’s frontline workers and their families. The store hosted a free suit giveaway Saturday afternoon,

The event is called Suits for your Service. The owner of St. Brian Clothiers, Dewitt Lee III, wanted to do this free event around Easter to show appreciation to those who risk their lives for others. Lee says “we have shoes, suits, ties to fancy handkerchiefs, socks and belts and all the elements that are needed. Because it's suited for your service for easter service specifically, we wanted to make sure the little ones were dressed.”



St. Brian Clothiers plans to continue to give away suits from 4p.m – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday inside the Paramount Lodge on East Utica Street.

"People are donating and and this is very important for us to put the message out because as you see we have hundreds of suits for men, adult men. We are on the market, we are in need for suits, for youth," Lee said.

Mark Allen Dobson of Paramount Lodge #73, part of the Prince Hall Masons said he was pleased to open the doors for St. Brian Clothiers.