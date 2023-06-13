Students in Buffalo receive scholarships from Lieutenant Aaron Salter Memorial

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday night, at the Workforce Training Center, 10 students from the City of Buffalo received the first scholarships honoring the retired police officer killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue .

Organizers said when selecting the "Lieutenant Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship" recipient they looked for the students that best resembled Aaron Salter in academics, character, and community involvement.

"They resembled everything that Aaron did. In the neighborhood, things they've actually done inside the schools, like-minded like Aaron. Innovators, motivators. These kids if you look at their grades they were just like Aaron," said Vernon Beaty, Vice President of the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship.