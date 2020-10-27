Statewide DWI crackdown for Halloween weekend starts Friday

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said that they will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving this weekend.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — With the Halloween weekend approaching, law enforcement officials are gearing up to protect the roads against impaired driving.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said that they will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving this weekend.

The statewide STOP-DWI Halloween Crackdown efforts start on Friday, October 30 and will end on Sunday, November 1.

The STOP-DWI Halloween Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.