Lancaster releases trick-or-treating times, guidelines

The official times for trick-or-treating in the Town of Lancaster, the Village of Lancaster and the Village of Depew is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — With Halloween quickly approaching, the Lancaster Police Department has released trick-or-treating guidelines so residents can partake in the activity safely.

The police department says the official times for trick-or-treating in the Town of Lancaster, the Village of Lancaster and the Village of Depew is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Any residents planning on handing out candy are asked to leave their porch or front door light on. 

Drivers are also being reminded to drive slowly during trick-or-treating hours and to be watchful for any kids or adults near the roadway.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released recommendations for those who plan on trick-or-treating this year. The Lancaster Police Department is reminding residents of those recommendations, which were designed to help make trick-or-treating safer.

Some of the recommendations include:

  • Avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters
  • Hand out candy outside if possible
  • Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take
  • Wear a cloth mask that covers your mouth and nose
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from those you do not live with
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water

For more recommendations about trick-or-treating this year, you can view New York State's guidelines here. You can also view Erie County's guidelines here.

