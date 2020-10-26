Lancaster releases trick-or-treating times, guidelines

The official times for trick-or-treating in the Town of Lancaster, the Village of Lancaster and the Village of Depew is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — With Halloween quickly approaching, the Lancaster Police Department has released trick-or-treating guidelines so residents can partake in the activity safely.

The police department says the official times for trick-or-treating in the Town of Lancaster, the Village of Lancaster and the Village of Depew is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Any residents planning on handing out candy are asked to leave their porch or front door light on.

Drivers are also being reminded to drive slowly during trick-or-treating hours and to be watchful for any kids or adults near the roadway.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released recommendations for those who plan on trick-or-treating this year. The Lancaster Police Department is reminding residents of those recommendations, which were designed to help make trick-or-treating safer.

Some of the recommendations include:

Avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters

Hand out candy outside if possible

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take

Wear a cloth mask that covers your mouth and nose

Stay at least 6 feet away from those you do not live with

Wash your hands often with soap and water