Local man finds innovative way to keep trick-or-treaters safe

Jeff Douglas is known as Mr. Halloween in his North Buffalo neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One local man has found a solution to keep trick-or-treaters safe and still have a relatively traditional Halloween experience.

He's known in his North Buffalo neighborhood as "Mr. Halloween." His real name is Jeff Douglas and this is his version of a candy chute - inspired by one he saw online.

He enlisted the help of a couple of neighborhood kids to test out his invention.

"I tried it on them to see if they do it it made their moms and dads extremely happy so now they don't have to go up the stairs and they're not worried about touching and it goes in their bag it makes them happy so it works"